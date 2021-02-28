SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.