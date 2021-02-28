SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $177,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.77 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.