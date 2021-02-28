SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 221,655 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.