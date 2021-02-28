Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 555,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.