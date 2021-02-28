Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.