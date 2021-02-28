Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

SEE stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

