SEB Equities Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

