Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

