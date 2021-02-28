Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

ALLY opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.