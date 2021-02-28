Sei Investments Co. Buys 633,171 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 950.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,549,037 shares of company stock worth $228,553,355. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.