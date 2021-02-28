Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

