Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 222,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

