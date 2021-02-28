Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,026 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 316,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

