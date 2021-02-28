Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $25.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

