SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Sells 13,604 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $415,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.63. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

