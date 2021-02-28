Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.40. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 231,469 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

