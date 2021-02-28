Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$7.95 during midday trading on Friday. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. SES has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

