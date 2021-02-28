SES’s (SGBAF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SES has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

