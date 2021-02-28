Seven Eight Capital LP Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.60 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.