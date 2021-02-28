Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 400 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.