Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

RF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

