Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 587,258 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

