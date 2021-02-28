SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 263.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

