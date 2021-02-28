SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2,241.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 58,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

