SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $603,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $3,268,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

