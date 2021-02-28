SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.99 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

