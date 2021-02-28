SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,827 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

