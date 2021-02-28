SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

