Shield Protocol Price Reaches $8.10 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.75 million and $356,880.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00017861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00461186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00079541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.09 or 0.00472331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00198794 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.