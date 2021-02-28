Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Drops By 99.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.48 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

