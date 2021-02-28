Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 90.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

