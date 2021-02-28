Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Decreases By 98.9%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPRSQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.