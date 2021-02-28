Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Expands By 15,793.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,232,900 shares, an increase of 15,793.6% from the January 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,908,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HITIF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. High Tide has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.