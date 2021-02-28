Short Interest in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Declines By 89.7%

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONAQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Kona Grill has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

