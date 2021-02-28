Short Interest in Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Decreases By 90.9%

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Strategic Acquisitions stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Strategic Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Strategic Acquisitions alerts:

About Strategic Acquisitions

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire one or more existing businesses through merger or acquisition. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in New York, New York. Strategic Acquisitions, Inc is a subsidiary of NextCoal International, Inc

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.