Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Decreases By 91.9%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

