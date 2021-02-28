Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Increases By 1,245.8%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 1,245.8% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,029,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TURV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

