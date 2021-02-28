ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 182.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

