ShowHand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $484.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $41,389.01 and approximately $484.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00719997 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00038693 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

