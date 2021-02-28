Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,161 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

