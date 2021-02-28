Sigma Planning Corp Has $715,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

