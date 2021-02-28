Sigma Planning Corp Has $855,000 Stock Position in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.84% of High Yield ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in High Yield ETF by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

HYLD opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

