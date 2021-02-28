Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

