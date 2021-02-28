Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,428 shares of company stock worth $8,198,098. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.