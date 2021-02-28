Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.