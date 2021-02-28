Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $60.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $59.44. 406,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.