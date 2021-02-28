Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $101.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,484 shares of company stock worth $25,297,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

