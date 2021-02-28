SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $97.43 on Friday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,229 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

