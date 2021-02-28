Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

