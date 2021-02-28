Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,058.8% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

